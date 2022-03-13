Accel Wealth Management Acquires 758 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.44 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.88 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

