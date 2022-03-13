Accel Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.