Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BHK stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.