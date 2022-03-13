Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,131,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $258.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

