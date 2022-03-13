Accel Wealth Management Buys 24,183 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

PFFD opened at $22.92 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19.

