Accel Wealth Management Buys 3,891 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,775,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $153.37 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $134.77 and a twelve month high of $157.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.36.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

