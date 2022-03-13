Accel Wealth Management Buys 636 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.