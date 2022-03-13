Accel Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 207.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 790,737 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,147.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 169,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,571,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC opened at $185.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.44 and a 200 day moving average of $190.40. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.