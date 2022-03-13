Accel Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

