Accel Wealth Management Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX opened at $97.55 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.74.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.