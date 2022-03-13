Accel Wealth Management Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $230.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.83 and a 200-day moving average of $273.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

