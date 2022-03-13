Accel Wealth Management Has $2.10 Million Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,099 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Equity Trust comprises 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.11% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $7.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

