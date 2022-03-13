Accel Wealth Management Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the quarter. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 5.94% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LSST stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

