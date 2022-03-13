Accel Wealth Management Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up about 1.6% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.19% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 181.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter.

PGF stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

