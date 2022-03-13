Accel Wealth Management Increases Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KCE. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $85.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

