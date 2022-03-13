Accel Wealth Management Increases Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the quarter. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

