Accel Wealth Management Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.09 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

