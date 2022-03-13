ACG Wealth Acquires Shares of 31,174 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $262,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,712,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.