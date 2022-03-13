ACG Wealth Buys 1,142 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 37.2% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 17.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,862. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.