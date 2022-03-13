ACG Wealth Buys 1,915 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of THO stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.57. 813,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

