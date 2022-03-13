ACG Wealth Cuts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.9% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000.

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 814,425 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29.

