ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.21. 2,616,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,142. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.23 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

