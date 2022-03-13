ACG Wealth Has $6.57 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $47,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.34. 7,392,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,670 shares of company stock worth $2,151,433. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

