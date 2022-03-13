ACG Wealth Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $22.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.38. 4,433,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.43 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.59 and its 200-day moving average is $581.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

