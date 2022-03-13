ACG Wealth Has $7.94 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $529.81. 952,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $573.59 and its 200-day moving average is $597.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.63 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

