ACG Wealth Sells 15,080 Shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ACG Wealth owned about 13.16% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000.

NYSEARCA:OVT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $28.75.

