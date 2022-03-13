ACG Wealth Sells 1,624 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 87,531,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,551,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

