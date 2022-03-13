ACG Wealth Sells 1,931 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Target were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.59. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

