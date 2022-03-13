ACG Wealth Sells 4,677 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.2% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $546.03. 1,175,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.93. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

