ACG Wealth Sells 5,195 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $322.75. The company had a trading volume of 462,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,605. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.