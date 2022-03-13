ACG Wealth Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,258 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,013,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,168. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.47. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

