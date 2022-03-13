ACG Wealth Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,514 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,023,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

