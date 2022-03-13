ACoconut (AC) Hits Market Capitalization of $304,628.80

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $304,628.80 and approximately $37,153.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.