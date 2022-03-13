Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 292.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,713,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,053,635. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.