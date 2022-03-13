Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 365.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 139.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $24,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

