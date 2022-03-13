Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will report $80.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.35 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,109,000.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.