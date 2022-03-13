Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ADPT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 1,256,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,207. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $47.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,376 shares of company stock worth $1,115,553. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

