Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Down 37.7% in February

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 884,800 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACET shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $418.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

