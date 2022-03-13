Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Up 72.6% in February

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ADEX stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 625,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 508,216 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 569,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 197,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

