ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 649,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.37 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $995,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 124,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

