ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
NASDAQ ADMA remained flat at $$1.78 during trading on Friday. 1,437,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $348.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.63.
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
