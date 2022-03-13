ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ ADMA remained flat at $$1.78 during trading on Friday. 1,437,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $348.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 113,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 259,767 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

