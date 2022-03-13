Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

