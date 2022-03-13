Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,117 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $22.57 on Friday, hitting $416.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $415.43 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

