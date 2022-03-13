Adshares Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00007410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $67.88 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00235487 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,021,997 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

