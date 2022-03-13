Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Decreased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 87,531,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,551,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

