AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of AdvanSix worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 54,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASIX. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ASIX stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

