Adzcoin (ADZ) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $56,902.34 and $26.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adzcoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007136 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00102031 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00278491 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Adzcoin

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adzcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.