Aeon (AEON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,482.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Aeon has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $4,482.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00475810 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

