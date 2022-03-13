Aeternity (AE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $33.18 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 397,797,783 coins and its circulating supply is 351,976,840 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

