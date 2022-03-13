Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. Affirm makes up 7.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Affirm worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

